I had issues with my voice some time ago, and wondered how I would manage this situation. Should I continue with my podcast? How could get a return on my investment (in energy, time, and money) and engagement? I talk about MTV’s campaign, Choose or Lose, and a service called Ground News Pro.



Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:



- “Choose or Lose”

- I Have a Message

- My Three Words

- Podcast Business Journal

- Lisa Sicard’s post, Why You Need Ground News Pro for Your Content Marketing Niche

- Ground News: “Judge the Truth for Yourself”

