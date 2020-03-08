I had issues with my voice some time ago, and wondered how I would manage this situation. Should I continue with my podcast? How could get a return on my investment (in energy, time, and money) and engagement? I talk about MTV’s campaign, Choose or Lose, and a service called Ground News Pro.
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
- “Choose or Lose”
- I Have a Message
- My Three Words
- Podcast Business Journal
- Lisa Sicard’s post, Why You Need Ground News Pro for Your Content Marketing Niche
- Ground News: “Judge the Truth for Yourself”
