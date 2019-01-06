Yesterday I watched the documentary, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story. It was a fascinating story about an actress who was an inventor. If you are using a Wi-Fi network in order to listen to this episode on your mobile, or reading the show notes, you should send a mental thank-you note through the airways to Hedwig Eva Maria Kiesler. After watching the documentary, I wondered how the U.S. Navy could miss the opportunity to use her invention of a secure radio guidance system.



I then got thinking about the dangerous situation regarding the freedom of speech on the net, and how forces are trying to control, regulate and even doing a shutdown of the whole system.



As a food for thought, I want to end with Rand Fishkin’s post, The Tyranny of Optimizing for Amplification.



