16
Vote
0 Comment

Amplifying Good Stories on the Internet [podcast]

Amplifying Good Stories on the Internet [podcast] - http://egonetcast.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From http://egonetcast.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on January 6, 2019 11:29 am
Yesterday I watched the documentary, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story. It was a fascinating story about an actress who was an inventor. If you are using a Wi-Fi network in order to listen to this episode on your mobile, or reading the show notes, you should send a mental thank-you note through the airways to Hedwig Eva Maria Kiesler. After watching the documentary, I wondered how the U.S. Navy could miss the opportunity to use her invention of a secure radio guidance system.

I then got thinking about the dangerous situation regarding the freedom of speech on the net, and how forces are trying to control, regulate and even doing a shutdown of the whole system.

As a food for thought, I want to end with Rand Fishkin’s post, The Tyranny of Optimizing for Amplification.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop