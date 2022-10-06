17
An annoying Twitterfeed can be discouraging to view and participate in. If you are active on Twitter, you might have noticed some Twitterfeeds that are dense with text, lack images, and include hour-long lists of tweets.

These annoying Twitterfeeds might belong to bots, or they might be the result of someone using automation to tweet. Either way, they can be discouraging to view and participate in.

Learn what you can do about it.


Comments


Written by lyceum
16 hours ago

Lisa: What do you think about Twitter threads? It will be interesting to see what new features will come, as Elon Musk will take over the helm.

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
12 hours ago

Hi Martin, I kinda like the threads though they can get overwhelming at times. I sure hope he does, reading it's still not 100% written in stone. Stay tuned!
- 0 +



Latest Comments
