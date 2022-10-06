An annoying Twitterfeed can be discouraging to view and participate in. If you are active on Twitter, you might have noticed some Twitterfeeds that are dense with text, lack images, and include hour-long lists of tweets.



These annoying Twitterfeeds might belong to bots, or they might be the result of someone using automation to tweet. Either way, they can be discouraging to view and participate in.



Learn what you can do about it.

