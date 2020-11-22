17
Have you thought about how much time you are managing your social media today? I have noticed a big increase in time with the “stories “feature growing on Instagram to Facebook and now over on LinkedIn. This creates a lot more work for social media managers today.


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 48 minutes ago

Lisa: I will start to use HelloWoofy in 2021. Have you listened to my interview with Arjun Rai? My solution is based on the B.N.P toolkit, with a focus on your blogging, newsletter, and podcasting. You could have control of all these tools. Then it comes to social media activities, I will propose and "minimalistic" attitude.

Talk soon again!

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Lisa: I want to help individuals who thinks they spend too much on social media! ;) I have a solution for this behavior, so you could become a new media essentialist! :) I will link to your post in the near future. Let's have a chat!

Best Premises,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
6 hours ago

Hi Martin - that's what I do for clients and I love using Agorapulse to help with that, between responding to all in one dashboard and scheduling and such. I'd love to know your solution too! Do tell. You know how to reach me Martin.
- 0 +



Latest Comments
