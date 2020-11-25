17
Vote
1 Comment

Beginners Guide to Using Twitter Fleets

Avatar Posted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://youtu.be 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on November 25, 2020 10:26 am
Fleets are stories for Twitter. They call them Fleets because it's a way to share a "fleeting" thought! They expire in 24 hours like stories on other platforms and I hope you noticed that the word Fleets rhymes with Tweets, so the name makes perfect sense.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
21 minutes ago

Ileane: I have to watch your video on Twitter's new feature. Why do you think Twitter introduced this new thing?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company