If you were using Google Hangouts to live stream to YouTube or to interview guests for your podcast, you are probably searching for a good alternative. Streamyard is the tool I use and you will love it too. It's super easy to use and you can also use it to go live on LinkedIn if you are approved by LinkedIn. Get started on the free plan on Streamyard if you want to test it out.
Best Replacement for Hangouts is Streamyard
Posted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://www.youtube.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on August 16, 2019 9:43 am
Comments
2 days ago
Thanks for the Switcher Go app tip. I will check it out. I want to do most of my livestreaming and online "hang out" gatherings on a smartphone (in my case, an iPhone 6S Plus).
All the Best,
Martin