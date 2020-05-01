16
BizSugar Member Christopher Jan Benitez [podcast]

Here is the sixth interview of the new segment, featuring an active BizSugar member. Please listen to my conversation with Christopher Jan Benitez of ChristopherJanB.com.

Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:

- Christopher’s profile on BizSugar
- BizSugar member, Phil. from India
- Ask Me Anything session on podcasting - BizSugar Mastermind
- Tools Chris is using
- Christopher’s About page


