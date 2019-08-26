Here is the second interview of the new segment, featuring an active BizSugar member. Please listen to my conversation with David Leonhardt of The Happy Guy Marketing.



Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:



- The Happy Guy Marketing - THGMwriters.com

- David Leonhardt @amabaie on Twitter

- My post, Tea Room Powered by Palapa - Tea Book Sketches

- David Leonhardt on Quora

- EGO NetCast Podcast Featuring Gail Gardner, BizSugar Mastermind Community Manager - BizSugar Blog

- Podcasting 101: How to Guest On, Start, Run and Develop a Podcast: AMA with Martin Lindeskog

- David Leonhardt on LinkedIn

