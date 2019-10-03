16
BizSugar Member: Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive [podcast]

Here is the fourth interview of the new segment, featuring an active BizSugar member. Please listen to my conversation with Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive.
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:

- Learn to Tweet and Thrive on Twitter by Lisa Sicard
- Ileane Smith
- @Lisapatb - Lisa Sicard on Twitter
- Discussion about social media scheduling tools - tweet
Lisa: Thanks for being a guest on my show, and for listening to my podcast! If you download my standalone app (EGO NetCast on Apple App Store, Amazon Android store, or Apple Play store), you could have car mode. You should also be able to listen to Radio.com's mobile app. My podcasts is also available on Spotify and Stitcher.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

Martin, thank you so much for taking the time to do this interview with me. I have to listen to more of your podcasts now! I have to find a way to listen in my car as well from my mobile device. That's been on my tech bucket list.
