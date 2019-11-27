16
BizSugar Member: Philip Verghese Ariel of PhilipsCom [podcast]

Here is the fifth interview of the new segment, featuring an active BizSugar member. Please listen to my conversation with Philip Verghese Ariel of PhilipsCom.

Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:

- The Story Behind My Pen Name - Ariel - PVAriel.com
- The Power of Blog Comments And Other Stories
- Philipscom Expert Roundup Post Service
- Philip Verghese Ariel – P V Ariel – the Knol Author- A Small Write-up About Myself
- A Blogger Without A Blog

...



Comments


Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Phil: Thanks for being a guest on my podcast! Talk soon again! :)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
3 days ago

David: Thanks for your comment and nice words! Please, spread the good word! :)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by pvariel
3 days ago

Thanks, David for the kind words.

We appreciate.
Written by pvariel
4 days ago

Hi Martin,

What a joy to be part of your esteemed podcast project.

Though this is my first ever podcast, I believe that we had a very good cordial talk in this podcast. Looking forward to having more such talks ahead,

Thanks for the share at Internet Marketing Platform BizSugar.

Have a great weekend.

Best Regards

~ Phil
Written by amabaie
3 days ago

Nice interview!
