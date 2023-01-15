26
Blogger since 2002 [podcast]

I talk about the first part of the B.N.P. toolbox. I started blogging in 2002. A blog is still an important content creation tool for your own hub in cyberspace.

Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:

Podcasting 2.0 podcast: Episode 115: Boosting in the New Year
Get Alby
Announcement: Direct Alby account top-up with MoonPay
Podverse
Boostagram
Selfie photo with Burberry tie on Instagram
B.N.P. (Blog - Newsletter - Podcast) tweet
BNP (Bruttonationalprodukt) = GDP (Gross Domestic Product)
Podpage
Podcastpage
EGO NetCast
Squarespace
WordPress
My profile page on Medium
My Twitter profile - LyceumPeripatos
Lyceum (classical)
Peripatos (Acropolis of Athens)
RSS - Really Simple Syndication


Share your small business tips with the community!
