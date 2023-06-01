This is the sixth post on my blog for my “last” site, and it is time to remove the “coming soon page” and open up the website to the world. For the record: It is under construction. Today is May 30, and I am starting to really promote my site, and getting the word out. In episode 54 of Carin Coach’s podcast, Viktigt på Riktigt (“important for Real” in Swedish), I participate in a speed coaching session and talk about communication, new media, and how important this site is in my worklife.



I am burning the midnight oil as I have to finish the editing and post-production of the above mentioned forthcoming episode, in a few hours time…



Here are some notes to self and shout-outs to fellow bloggers, content creators, podcasters, etc.

