During the Covid-19 pandemic I’ve had the pleasure of speaking with executives from a number of companies providing assistance to small businesses who are desperately trying to hold on and survive in hopes of better days in the future. Salesforce is one of those companies, announcing their Salesforce Care initiative last month that offers small businesses a mix of product, resources and financial support – including grants of $10,000 per small business with a total financial commitment of up to $5M.

