Martin and I do a short show giving a Huge Thank You a previous guest, who gave the show a wonderful donation. We then talk about the show’s relevance to current issues and preview future guests and discuss future plans. As a wrap-up we list different ways you could support us as podcasters, e.g., by posting reviews on Podchaser, and using new podcast apps like Fountain and Podcast Guru.



Call-to-Action: After you have listened to this episode, add your $0.02 (two cents) to the conversation, by joining (for free) The Secular Foxhole Town Hall. Feel free to introduce yourself to the other members, discuss the different episodes, give us constructive feedback, or check out the virtual room, Speakers' Corner, and step up on the digital soapbox. Welcome to our new place in cyberspace!



Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services: ...



