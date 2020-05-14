Wow! I missed to publish the annual blog report on May 7! Could it have something to do with book burning? For more on this topic, read issue #18 (MayDay: Do Not Burn This Newsletter!) of Lyceum Bulletin.



I have now been blogging for 18 years and published 2842 posts. EGO blog has now been viewed >1 million times (pageviews so far: 1,363,463). 48 individuals are following this blog, and the blog has received 311 comments. The blog has reached 79% of the payment threshold. I will not ask readers to click on ads on this blog, but if you see and advertisement that you find interesting, you know what to do... ;)

