I am doing an EGO search on Arjun Rai of HelloWoofy. Arjun’s mission is to provide the “underdogs” with a tool for digital marketing and social media activities, powered by artificial intelligence. Will I “eat my own dog (cat) food,” and use a tool that is equivalent to buying a cup of coffee (or in my case, tea), per month?
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
- My referral link for HelloWoofy (affiliate ID 577)*
- *“This endorser is compensated for subscriptions made through this link.”
- Emoji Trend Report - Adobe blog
- Starbucks Isn’t a Coffee Business — It’s a Data Tech Company - -Marker, Medium
- Five Lessons Learned from my Start-up — And why I’d Do it Again - Open Forum, American Express
- HelloWoofy Updates Offer Affordable Social Media Management to Small Business - Small Business Trends
