17
Vote
0 Comment

EGO Search on Arjun Rai of HelloWoofy [podcast]

EGO Search on Arjun Rai of HelloWoofy [podcast] - https://egoist.blogspot.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://egoist.blogspot.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on August 2, 2020 10:49 am
I am doing an EGO search on Arjun Rai of HelloWoofy. Arjun’s mission is to provide the “underdogs” with a tool for digital marketing and social media activities, powered by artificial intelligence. Will I “eat my own dog (cat) food,” and use a tool that is equivalent to buying a cup of coffee (or in my case, tea), per month?

Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:

- My referral link for HelloWoofy (affiliate ID 577)*
- *“This endorser is compensated for subscriptions made through this link.”
- Emoji Trend Report - Adobe blog
- Starbucks Isn’t a Coffee Business — It’s a Data Tech Company - -Marker, Medium
- Five Lessons Learned from my Start-up — And why I’d Do it Again - Open Forum, American Express
- HelloWoofy Updates Offer Affordable Social Media Management to Small Business - Small Business Trends


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company