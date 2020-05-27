I am doing an EGO search on singer, Rozalla Miller's artist name, Rozalla, a.k.a The Queen of Rave. We talk about her love for music, and her long career as a singer. Jonathan of @RozallaMusicFan on Twitter, is sharing his story on how he got aboard as a team member. I repeatedly say how much I appreciated Jonathan’s nice outreach activity on Twitter, and we discuss how artists could create a strong bond to theirs fans. You will learn how the music industry has evolved during the years, and how the latest song, Magnificent, came about.





