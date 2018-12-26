Experts Share Their Best Social Media Lead Generation Practices for 2019Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From http://blog.nightwatch.io 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on December 26, 2018 10:12 am
We asked social media marketing experts: What was your best lead generation strategy in 2018 and how do you plan to develop it in 2019? Here is what they said...Social media platforms can be your lead generation goldmine if you know how to do it right.
Research done by Business2Community showed that social media marketing has reduced costs for 45% businesses at the same time increasing the revenue for 24% of companies that implemented social media in their lead generation strategy.
Research done by Business2Community showed that social media marketing has reduced costs for 45% businesses at the same time increasing the revenue for 24% of companies that implemented social media in their lead generation strategy.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
9 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin