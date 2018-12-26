We asked social media marketing experts: What was your best lead generation strategy in 2018 and how do you plan to develop it in 2019? Here is what they said...Social media platforms can be your lead generation goldmine if you know how to do it right.



Research done by Business2Community showed that social media marketing has reduced costs for 45% businesses at the same time increasing the revenue for 24% of companies that implemented social media in their lead generation strategy.

