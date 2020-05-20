Now that Facebook is buying Giphy, how you send and receive GIFs on the internet could change forever. Some of the most popular apps and services rely on Giphy’s API and archives to let users share and post GIFs, and we’ve collected all of the services that we’re aware of in this post.
Facebook's Giphy acquisition might have big implications for iMessage and Twitter
From https://www.theverge.com
Made Hot by: JoshRed on May 20, 2020 10:12 am
