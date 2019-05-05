16
Facebook Engagement Strategy for Content Creators

As a content creator we have access to so many tools and platforms we can use to connect with our audiences and build online communities. Based on Facebook’s massive user base, we need to understand all of the tools they provide and how to best use them to our advantage. In this episode we cover the basics and introduce you to some cool features you might not know about that you can start using on your Facebook Page right now!



Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Ileane: Thanks for the information!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Ileane: What kind of new features could you use on a Facebook group?
Written by Ileane
7 hours ago

Facebook has updated the types of groups we can have. For example there is a Health Support Group option that lets people post questions anonymously. They also introduced Gaming Groups and lots more cool features. Stay tuned for a future post as these features roll out.
Written by lyceum
1 day 9 hours ago

Thanks again Ileane! :)
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Ileane: Thanks for the information! :)
Written by Ileane
2 days ago

You're welcome. My pleasure!
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Ileane: I am thinking of doing it on my mobile. Is the new swipe feature working on a mobile?
Written by Ileane
2 days ago

Martin, Facebook Live mobile has some fun filters you can test out - but the swipe up is for Facebook Stories. It's not part of a live stream. Have fun!
Written by Ileane
3 days ago

Hi Lisa, you're welcome. Your clients can focus on the platform that has more than 10k so they can use the Swipe Up to build their email list. For example, I have 10k on Facebook, but not Instagram. So I focus on Facebook Stories more than Instagram. The Swipe Up feature is brand new on Facebook!
Written by Ileane
3 days ago

Martin, are you going to live stream on Twitter from mobile or from your desktop? The swipe up feature on Facebook Stories is really new so not many people are using it yet!
Written by lyceum
3 days ago

I didn't know about the swipe up feature. I think I will go with Twitter's live streaming feature to start with.
Written by Inspiretothrive
3 days ago

Great tips Ms. Ileane, I did not realize you could share the Watch Live videos on to your page. :) I love using stories but it gives me another layer to add on for all of my clients. So many things to do for one network!
