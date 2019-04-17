17
Vote
1 Comment

Facebook Groups: New Features for Businesses

Facebook Groups: New Features for Businesses - https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com Avatar Posted by zolachupik under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on April 17, 2019 10:34 am
Do you want to do more with Facebook Groups? Wondering how to use the newest Facebook Groups features?

To explore what’s new with Facebook Groups and how the changes benefit marketers, I interview Bella Vasta. Bella is a Facebook Groups expert, author of The Four Types of Dogs Every Business Needs, and host of the Bella in Your Business podcast.

Bella shares her front yard/back yard analogy for Facebook marketing. You’ll also find tips for using new Facebook Groups features including badges, units, subscriptions, and more.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Thanks for sharing these updates. It gives me fuel to give Facebook groups another try. As an avid book reader, I have to check out the the Book Highlighter app.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company