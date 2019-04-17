Do you want to do more with Facebook Groups? Wondering how to use the newest Facebook Groups features?
To explore what’s new with Facebook Groups and how the changes benefit marketers, I interview Bella Vasta. Bella is a Facebook Groups expert, author of The Four Types of Dogs Every Business Needs, and host of the Bella in Your Business podcast.
Bella shares her front yard/back yard analogy for Facebook marketing. You’ll also find tips for using new Facebook Groups features including badges, units, subscriptions, and more.
Facebook Groups: New Features for BusinessesPosted by zolachupik under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on April 17, 2019 10:34 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
2 days ago