16
Vote
0 Comment

Facebook Page Posts - Who Is Seeing Your Posts Now?

Facebook Page Posts - Who Is Seeing Your Posts Now? - https://inspiretothrive.com Avatar Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on April 22, 2022 2:53 pm
Whether you are using Facebook as a business page or for your own personal use have you noticed that not everyone is seeing your Facebook page posts these days?

What is the reason behind this Facebook algorithm change? It is not only exclusive to Facebook pages but to personal Facebook users too. Many users are not seeing their friends or family’s posts like they once used to. (I also posted on this back in 2013, it’s not the first Facebook algorithm change).






Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company