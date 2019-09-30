Facebook will begin hiding like counts on posts in a test that begins September 27th in Australia.
News broke earlier in the month that Facebook was considering this move. The company confirmed its plans after hidden like counts were uncovered by reverse-engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong.
Facebook to Officially Start Hiding Like Counts on Posts - Search Engine JournalPosted by pvariel under Social Media
