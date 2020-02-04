19
Facebook Watch Parties are a Game Changer for Your Engagement

A "Facebook Watch Party" is a new way for people to watch videos on Facebook together in real time. Facebook users can simply click the "Watch Party" button in the post section of a Facebook Group, Page or profile. The user then selects a few Facebook videos, live or prerecorded ones, and the Watch Party begins. Your friends, fans and group members can watch and chat with one another in the same moment.


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Ileane: I am not sure I have participated at a watch party yet. Should I bring popcorn and tea, next time you have one? ;)

All the Best,

Martin
