A "Facebook Watch Party" is a new way for people to watch videos on Facebook together in real time. Facebook users can simply click the "Watch Party" button in the post section of a Facebook Group, Page or profile. The user then selects a few Facebook videos, live or prerecorded ones, and the Watch Party begins. Your friends, fans and group members can watch and chat with one another in the same moment.
Facebook Watch Parties are a Game Changer for Your EngagementPosted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://theanchorshow.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on February 4, 2020 12:05 pm
