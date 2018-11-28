What is working for you and your blog/podcast? Why?



My tenacity is working for me. I have been blogging and podcasting for 10+ years. I have been struggling with blogging and podcasting on a regular basis, but I don’t give up. I am not fizzling out. It has to do with the guidance of my philosophy. I understand the real meaning of the word, ego. I can, therefore, strive to become a prolific blogger and podcaster. I am striving for the pursuit of happiness, by achieving my long-range goals in my life.



I am a co-host of several podcasts, and that has helped my podcasting workflow due to the fact of accountability to other podcasters. You show up in order to record a new episode, on a regular basis. Then you use the principle of division of labor, dividing up the podcasting tasks between your fellow co-hosts and yourself.

