Featured Writer Friday – Martin Lindeskog

What is working for you and your blog/podcast? Why?

My tenacity is working for me. I have been blogging and podcasting for 10+ years. I have been struggling with blogging and podcasting on a regular basis, but I don’t give up. I am not fizzling out. It has to do with the guidance of my philosophy. I understand the real meaning of the word, ego. I can, therefore, strive to become a prolific blogger and podcaster. I am striving for the pursuit of happiness, by achieving my long-range goals in my life.

I am a co-host of several podcasts, and that has helped my podcasting workflow due to the fact of accountability to other podcasters. You show up in order to record a new episode, on a regular basis. Then you use the principle of division of labor, dividing up the podcasting tasks between your fellow co-hosts and yourself.



Written by sureshsri
6 hours ago

Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

Nice to read about Martin, I didn't know he had so many blogs or was at it since 2002! Very impressive!
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Lisa: Thanks! :)

All the Best,

Martin
