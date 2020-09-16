25
Find Out Why I am Using Astra WordPress Theme on My Blogs

Find Out Why I am Using Astra WordPress Theme on My Blogs - Posted by Ileane
From https://ileanesmith.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on September 16, 2020 9:56 am
The time finally came when I had to find a new theme for my blogs. It always seems to happen doesn't it? You find a perfectly good theme and then it breaks and you have to start all over again. Remember with Thesis was a big deal? Well now I'm settling for Astra. Find out why.


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Ileane: Could you compare and contrast, Astra, with Monochrome by StudioPress (now WPEngine)?

All the Best,

Martin
Share your small business tips with the community!
