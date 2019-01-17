The famous alternative of Facebook by Google the giant search engine The Google Plus is going to die soon. I mean Google has decided to shut this platform forever due to some data breach. But the users, need not worry, there are few alternatives to Google Plus. But in this post, we present a few alternatives to Google Plus.
Google Plus Is Going To Die, Here Are Few Alternatives To Google PlusPosted by pvariel under Social Media
From https://www.pvariel.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on January 17, 2019 10:00 am
Comments
5 days ago
Maybe Google will come up with another social (experiment) network? Do you remember Orkut, Wave, Buzz...?
Couldn't Google export the data from Google+ to a special destination on Google Drive?
5 days ago
As G+ death is predicted, I found 2 wonderful platforms to join in the world wide web. And I shared some of the wonderful features about it. But my BIG question is what is the fate of our resources we shared with G+ all these years?
Also what will happen to the comments we received and we posted at different blog posts via G+ comment option.
So far Google has not come out any option to retrieve these precious resources.
I would like to hear from the experts on this serious issue.
Thanks
P V From #philipscom