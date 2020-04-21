One of my readers contacted me and asked Enstine how do I make money on twitter? It is not an embarrassing question because Twitter is growing and getting many more new users every day.



I understand people allover the world are looking for new ways to make money. With COVID-19 obliging everyone to stay at home, the search for new income sources on the Internet is on the rise.



There are several ways to make money online. If you have a Twitter account, I will show you in this post some simple steps to take to start monetizing your tweets.

