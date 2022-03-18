How many podcasts are there? That’s not quite as simple to answer as you might think - we should have a discussion about what the definition is of a podcast before we can really give an answer of how many there are.



Spotify suggest they have 3.6m podcasts on their platform (in Mar 2022). You have to submit your podcast to Spotify, but it’s a relatively simple process. Spotify’s catalogue includes some exclusive shows that aren’t available as open RSS feeds.



The Podcast Index is built from (in the main) discovering open podcast RSS feeds on the web. They claim they have 4.2m podcasts in their index (in Mar 2022).

