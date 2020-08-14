22
Vote
0 Comment
Over 70% of small businesses use social media to promote their companies, and Facebook is one of the most popular platforms to get more exposure for their brands. Check here some of the ways social media is the key for small businesses to progress amid COVID-19.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company