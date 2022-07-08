16
Vote
1 Comment
This Instagram guide explains how to create a business page on Instagram for your brand.

It’s for business owners who wish to grow and generate leads from Instagram.

Instagram is a powerful tool for marketers and business owners, with about 1.393 billion active users each month. This data highlights Instagram’s potential for your business. There is so much you can do with an Instagram business page, from product research to meaningful business relationships, lead generation, and branding.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 6 minutes ago

Lisa: Is a business page compared with a business account?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company