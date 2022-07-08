This Instagram guide explains how to create a business page on Instagram for your brand.
It’s for business owners who wish to grow and generate leads from Instagram.
Instagram is a powerful tool for marketers and business owners, with about 1.393 billion active users each month. This data highlights Instagram’s potential for your business. There is so much you can do with an Instagram business page, from product research to meaningful business relationships, lead generation, and branding.
