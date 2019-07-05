Is engaging part of your social media marketing strategy? By the end of 2018, there were 2.8 billion social media users. They estimate the number of users to reach 3.1 billion by 2021, according to Statista. This means that social media is a crucial and growing marketing tool.



Not all businesses succeed with social media marketing, and not all posts and content convert as expected. Why? Most of the times, it is because of poor research and implementing the wrong social media marketing strategy.



A well-articulated social media marketing strategy is a sure way of growing your business brand. It can help your business gain a competitive advantage and generate more leads and conversions. Next, learn how to create a winning social media marketing strategy.

