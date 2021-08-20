A hashtag is a keyword followed by the #symbol. They are used to categorize similar topics under one head on social sites and blogging communities. So users can easily locate a content type in which they are interested in.
How to Follow a Hashtag on Twitter (4 ways)Posted by manoj588 under Social Media
From https://www.howtoboy.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on August 20, 2021 4:59 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 hour 12 minutes ago
Best
Phil
1 hour 13 minutes ago
Best
Phil
2 days ago
Good to see you again. Well said post on hashtag, it's really good to know it's magical effects. Thanks for sharing.
All good wishes from
Philp
6 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin