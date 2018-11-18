Social media is a “thing”. It is a world unto itself. But we can’t forget that behind the avatars, behind the selfies, behind the smirky and the sentimental and the angry and the curious, there are real people.
How to Keep It Real On Social MediaPosted by amabaie under Social Media
From https://socialmediarevolver.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on November 18, 2018 5:03 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
4 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin