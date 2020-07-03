25
How to Live Stream from Your Phone with Streamyard

You can now live stream with Streamyard mobile device but before you go looking in Google Play or Apple Apps I need to tell you that THERE IS NO STREAMYARD APP!!
Simply open the browser on your phone (Safari on iOS and Chrome on Android) and navigate to Streamyard and log in!


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Ileane: I look forward so much to test out Streamyard on my smartphone!

All the Best,

Martin
