If you are on social media to promote your business, whether it’s a company or freelance work, your avatar is a important tool to use. Make sure to design your avatar for maximum impact.
Design a great avatar that brands you as you want to be seen. But above all, make sure that you are seen and recognized, even as people scroll quickly through their timelines on a painfully tiny screen.
How to make a good social media avatar for business or professionals
From https://seo-writer.ca 3 days ago
