However, today you may notice a note from Facebook on your page. A few of my pages are showing it near the top of the page.



But the Facebook Creator Studio was a whole new system to learn. Yes, there is more to learn every day with social media!



A whole new dashboard has to be explored. No longer the business manager and Facebook but now a creator studio. This caused me hours of delay with work.



So, I thought I would share what I’ve learned to help you understand it quicker. And hopefully not cause you hours of delay.



My job as a consultant is to be a timer-saver with social media.

