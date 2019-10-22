However, today you may notice a note from Facebook on your page. A few of my pages are showing it near the top of the page.
But the Facebook Creator Studio was a whole new system to learn. Yes, there is more to learn every day with social media!
A whole new dashboard has to be explored. No longer the business manager and Facebook but now a creator studio. This caused me hours of delay with work.
So, I thought I would share what I’ve learned to help you understand it quicker. And hopefully not cause you hours of delay.
My job as a consultant is to be a timer-saver with social media.
How to Painlessly Use Facebook Creator Studio for Your Facebook PagePosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on October 22, 2019 9:13 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments