A large social media following is not just a vanity metric or social status; it’s an asset. If you have a lot of followers, others can pay you to promote products and services. Also, people will invite you to events, and every door will seem open. This is why many people will do anything to obtain this type of following – even buy social media bots and fake followers.
Now, this is never a good idea. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that bots and fake followers don’t pack the same punch as organic followers.
Learn how you can protect yourself from bots and fake followers on social media with these tips from Inspire To Thrive.
How To Protect Your Social Media From Bots & Fake FollowersPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on May 12, 2023 7:11 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago
3 hours ago