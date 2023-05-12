A large social media following is not just a vanity metric or social status; it’s an asset. If you have a lot of followers, others can pay you to promote products and services. Also, people will invite you to events, and every door will seem open. This is why many people will do anything to obtain this type of following – even buy social media bots and fake followers.



Now, this is never a good idea. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that bots and fake followers don’t pack the same punch as organic followers.



Learn how you can protect yourself from bots and fake followers on social media with these tips from Inspire To Thrive.

