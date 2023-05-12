16
Vote
2 Comment
A large social media following is not just a vanity metric or social status; it’s an asset. If you have a lot of followers, others can pay you to promote products and services. Also, people will invite you to events, and every door will seem open. This is why many people will do anything to obtain this type of following – even buy social media bots and fake followers.

Now, this is never a good idea. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that bots and fake followers don’t pack the same punch as organic followers.

Learn how you can protect yourself from bots and fake followers on social media with these tips from Inspire To Thrive.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: Do you know how many attacks by fake followers and bots have you had during the years? Which platform is the most attacked place?
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

I don't know an actual number but I'd say Twitter back in the day and some from Facebook for sure Martin. You?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company