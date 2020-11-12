Going live on Facebook from your desktop has changed. The old interface was replaced and although Facebook Live Producer was being tested for months, the release launch came at a perfect time for everyone just as live streaming became a topic of conversation in house-holds globally. Live stream from your profile your page or in a group with Live Producer.
How to Stream on Facebook with Facebook Live ProducerPosted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://ileanesmith.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on November 12, 2020 1:12 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 hour 39 minutes ago