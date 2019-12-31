Should you switch to an Instagram Creator or Business Account? What are the benefits of each Instagram account type? There are pros and cons to both so let's decide which is best for your account! First let's explore what I call the 5 Channels of Instagram. The feed, stories, Instagram Live, IGTV and those precious DM's!
How to Switch to Instagram Business or Creator AccountPosted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://www.youtube.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on December 31, 2019 11:26 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments