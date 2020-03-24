The Creator Studio App is an iOS app that you can download and use to track the performance of all the Facebook Pages that you manage.
See insights on posts, video views based on time watched, comments and shares.
You can view scheduled posts and schedule drafts. You'll also be able to keep up with messages and notifications right from the Creator Studio app.
How To Track Facebook Page Stats in the New Creator Studio App
