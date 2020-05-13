17
The new live streaming desktop interface from Facebook helps us go live to any Facebook Page or profile and all of your Facebook groups.
In this video I show how to integrate the virtual cam of Ecamm Live but you can use other virtual cams like OBS or Many Cam to enhance your broadcast as well.
You'll also be able to poll your viewers to get insights and increase your engagement on the platform.


Written by lyceum
Ileane: Could you use a background image during the Facebook livestream?
Share your small business tips with the community!
