You may have heard of MeWe a few years ago. The MeWe channel began testing in 2015 and the network started to grow in 2018 but not like the current growth of 2021.



Recently 2.5 million people signed up for MeWe.



This social media network named MeWe is considered the anti-Facebook network. It has similar features and feels a lot like Facebook.



Many people in the past month left Facebook or spent a lot less time on the once most popular social network. (It still has the most amount of members but not as many are active today.)

