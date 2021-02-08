22
Vote
7 Comment
You may have heard of MeWe a few years ago. The MeWe channel began testing in 2015 and the network started to grow in 2018 but not like the current growth of 2021.

Recently 2.5 million people signed up for MeWe.

This social media network named MeWe is considered the anti-Facebook network. It has similar features and feels a lot like Facebook.

Many people in the past month left Facebook or spent a lot less time on the once most popular social network. (It still has the most amount of members but not as many are active today.)


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 days ago

Lisa: Do you have an iPhone? Clubhouse is only on iOS at the moment. See you at MeWe! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 days ago

Lisa: I have now sent you an invite. I am my name in one word, "martinlindeskog" in the the MeWe URL. I have done anything special on the platform. Talking about platforms, I got invited to Clubhouse yesterday! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
4 days ago

Hi Martin, I found you, thanks. That's awesome. I'd love an invite there if you could :) Sounds like a different platform.
- 0 +



Written by afisadia
5 days ago

thanks for the suggestion
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
5 days ago

You are most welcome. More bloggers and joining of late!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 days ago

Lisa: I have signed up, but I haven't been active. Thanks for sharing the user guide for MeWe.

Alll the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
5 days ago

Under what name Martin? I could not find you.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company