How to Use the Instagram Close Friends List for BusinessPosted by Liz_062 under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on December 22, 2018 1:18 pm
Want to send Instagram stories to a segmented list of followers? Have you heard of Instagram’s Close Friends feature?
In this article, you’ll discover five ways to use your Instagram close friends list for your business.
In this article, you’ll discover five ways to use your Instagram close friends list for your business.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
5 hours ago