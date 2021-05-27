LAre you looking for an alternative social media network where you get rewarded for using the network? The Minds social media network is quickly becoming one of my favorite social media networks today.



As a matter of fact, I got so excited to see them in my top 40 places of where traffic was coming from ahead of my YouTube channel that I had to share about it today. ☺️



By and large, Minds is a combination of Twitter and Facebook all rolled into one without censorship or all political posts like Parler has become.



What I really love is the rewards you receive for engaging on their network. Hence, you may use the rewards (tokens as they call them) to boost your content or Minds channel.





