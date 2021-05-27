18
LAre you looking for an alternative social media network where you get rewarded for using the network? The Minds social media network is quickly becoming one of my favorite social media networks today.

As a matter of fact, I got so excited to see them in my top 40 places of where traffic was coming from ahead of my YouTube channel that I had to share about it today. ☺️

By and large, Minds is a combination of Twitter and Facebook all rolled into one without censorship or all political posts like Parler has become.

What I really love is the rewards you receive for engaging on their network. Hence, you may use the rewards (tokens as they call them) to boost your content or Minds channel.




Comments


Written by lyceum
2 minutes ago

Lisa: I am mainly on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. I want to explore Reddit a bit more.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: I like the name, Minds. I have to check it out. How many social media platforms are you now active on?

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 52 minutes ago

Hi Martin, Not as many as I used to be. I rarely use Facebook (except for business) and I'm not on Twitter as often as I once was. I like Minds and MeWe the best as well as Rumble now. I've tried many others too and learning how to use Reddit more. How about you Martin?
- 0 +



Latest Comments
