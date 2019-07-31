18
How To Use the New Twitter Desktop Layout

Twitter has introduced a new layout for users on desktop. We don't like "change" but I must admit this one is a little better than the old layout. There are a few things missing though, so please watch the video to see what they seem to have forgot

Also I share a tip for going BACK TO THE OLD TWITTER LAYOUT!!



Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Ileane: Yes, it does. It is a bit typical that Twitter is a mixed bag when it comes to updates. ;) It is still one of my favorite social media tools and platforms. :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Ileane: Thanks for sharing the news about Twitter!
- 0 +



Written by Ileane
4 hours ago

There are a lot of mixed feelings and confusion about the new Twitter layout. I hope this video helps. Thanks Martin.
- 0 +



