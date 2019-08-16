29
A few weeks ago, I was away on a Viking River Boat Cruise. I looked at Twitter with my morning coffee and one morning a blogger named Vishwajeet asked if I liked the new Twitter layout. I looked around on my mobile device and didn’t notice any difference.

They had been some minor Twitter changes before I left that I started poking around with on the desktop version.

So, when I returned home, I opened my desktop and begin tweeting. I started noticing the look and arrangement of my Twitter profile and feed.

Then I started finding new Twitter features that were useful that were never there before. You would have needed 3rd party tools to open us these types of statistics prior to these updates.



Comments


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Lisa: I am interested in testing the Media Studio. We have to talk more Twitter stuff in the near future... ;)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 day 8 hours ago

Lisa: I will do that and come back to you with my thoughts! Talk soon again!

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 day 10 hours ago

I have to read your post Lisa and learn about the "Dim" look... ;)
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 10 hours ago

Hi Martin, do check it out! Love to know how you like all the updates and changes :)
- 0 +



Written by Ileane
2 days ago

Lisa, I am getting used to using the "Dim" look on the new Twitter layout. Thanks!
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

You are welcome, I'm LOVING it Ileane!
- 0 +



