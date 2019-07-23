When you live stream on Periscope with the Streamlabs Mobile app you can add your logo and a call to action text banner to your stream. The Streamlabs app is available on iOS and Android and it is primarily used to live stream to Twitch and YouTube. However with the RTMP stream key you can use it for Periscope and Twitter Live as well.
How to Use the Streamlabs App to Live Stream on Periscope
