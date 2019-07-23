26
When you live stream on Periscope with the Streamlabs Mobile app you can add your logo and a call to action text banner to your stream. The Streamlabs app is available on iOS and Android and it is primarily used to live stream to Twitch and YouTube. However with the RTMP stream key you can use it for Periscope and Twitter Live as well.



Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Ileane: Thanks again! I like the branding feature and that you could add a call to action button / link.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Ileane: I will test this app! Thanks for sharing! I have waited on this kind of app for Twitter (Periscope).

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Ileane
5 hours ago

Periscope is fun. You're welcome Martin.
- 0 +



