You may have heard the news that Twitter was just purchased by Elon Musk after a week of tweets and conversations around the impending takeover. However, have you wondered if it will change YOUR user experience on the Twitter network?
In some cases, it may and in other cases, it may not be that different for YOU.
How Will Your User Experience on Twitter Change With Elon?Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://www.anthonygaenzle.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on May 1, 2022 6:49 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 hour 23 minutes ago
All the Best,
Martin