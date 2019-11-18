Inactive Twitter Followers That Don’t Tweet
Inactive Twitter followers are being swept away now more than ever before. No matter the season, the Twitter cleaning continues. Why follow peeps who haven’t tweeted in weeks or months? There are several reasons to unfollow them.
If peeps are not active on the social network it’s time to say Goodbye!
