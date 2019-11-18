17
Inactive Twitter Followers That Don’t Tweet
Inactive Twitter followers are being swept away now more than ever before. No matter the season, the Twitter cleaning continues. Why follow peeps who haven’t tweeted in weeks or months? There are several reasons to unfollow them.

If peeps are not active on the social network it’s time to say Goodbye!



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: Thanks for the guidance! I will test out Tweepsmap for some time. The weekly email was set as default.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: How often do the cleaning up process of your Twitter followers? I will test Tweepsmap now. Thanks for the tip!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
4 hours ago

PS, I believe I get the email weekly, you can set up it on your own time frame, weekly or monthly.
Written by Inspiretothrive
4 hours ago

Hi Martin, I check out the email but I don't unfollow from the email anymore. I go on to Twitter and search those usernames. I don't want to get my Twitter account locked or suspended again for any type of action like that.
